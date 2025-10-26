Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu
Updated

Police boost patrols for Tonga v Samoa league celebrations in South Auckland

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Rugby league fans celebrated in the streets of Ōtāhuhu as Tonga beat Lebanon in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Rugby league fans celebrated in the streets of Ōtāhuhu as Tonga beat Lebanon in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Police will be out in numbers tonight at the regular South Auckland town centre hotspots where Tongan and Samoan rugby league fans will congregate to celebrate the game between the two Pacific Island nations.

Thousands of fans are expected to take to the streets in their cars which will be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save