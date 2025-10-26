Rugby league fans celebrated in the streets of Ōtāhuhu as Tonga beat Lebanon in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Police will be out in numbers tonight at the regular South Auckland town centre hotspots where Tongan and Samoan rugby league fans will congregate to celebrate the game between the two Pacific Island nations.

Thousands of fans are expected to take to the streets in their cars which will be decked out to support their island nation.

The Ōtāhuhu and Ōtara town centres will be a sea of Samoan and Tongan flags as this much-anticipated rugby league match kicks off in Brisbane at 6pm tonight.

Toa Samoa fans gathered at the Sound Shell during the Rugby League World Cup last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police inspector Danny Mead wants fans to “celebrate safely” but warned “disorderly behaviour won’t be tolerated”.