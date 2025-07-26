Police arrest one, impound bikes after Rebels gang funeral ride in Ōtāhuhu causes traffic chaos

Police clamped down on a Rebels gang bike convoy through Otahuhu, South Auckland yesterday.

Police arrested one person and impounded two motorcycles after a Rebels gang funeral ride through South Auckland, yesterday.

About 40 motorbikes, some of which were seen allegedly holding up motorists and ignoring traffic signals, formed the biker convoy in Ōtāhuhu.

Inspector Kerry Watson said police were alerted to the convoy shortly before 5pm and tracked it as it travelled south through Mt Wellington.

“At least one bike did a burnout on Penrose Rd, and the manner of riding was bad enough that we were concerned about the risk it posed to other motorists, and to the gang members themselves.”