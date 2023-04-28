Dame Naida Glavish at the site which has now been deemed unfit for the proposed Erebus memorial. Photo / NZME

Dame Naida Glavish says the Ministry of Culture and Heritage has to take responsibility for trying to bully whānau into accepting the ill-fated location for the Erebus memorial in Taurarua/Mataharehare/Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

Dame Naida, who has led a large group of peaceful protectors opposing the proposed site, reacted with relief to news that the site is unfit for the proposed memorial after a 180-degree turnaround by the ministry.

She has repeatedly challenged the ministry for acting as kaitiaki of culture and heritage given the risk to Te Hā, the ancient pōhutukawa tree, and the whenua of the park.

“It’s been a team effort to defend a taonga that could not defend itself,” Dame Naida said.

Defiant Dame Naida Glavish addresses the Waitematā Local Board about concerns over the location of the Erebus memorial. Photo / Supplied

Community, mana whenua, tangata whenua and Erebus families have been united in their opposition to the 26-metre-long, 8m-high, double-walled concrete and steel structure that would have required 534 square metres of earthworks.

The public campaign by Protect Mataharehare was backed by 24,000 people who signed a petition started by Erebus family member Margaret Brough.

The campaign attracted unwavering support from a community of fervent protectors who camped at the site and collectively advocated to halt the development. Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei declared a rāhui at the site.

Today, after 3½ years of concerted people power, the ministry advised Erebus families that the site was not suitable after extensive slips occurred during the January and February weather events in Auckland.

Papatūānuku had had the last word, Dame Naida said.

“To me what’s important for the sake of the whānau of Erebus is that the Ministry of Culture and Heritage should have relocated it from the start.

“I feel extremely sad that we had to defend our tūpuna rākau, Te Hā, from ourselves. There was minimal consideration, if any at all, for the age of the tree that was here before the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“I have to say that my biggest disappointment over that tūpuna rākau is that the Green Party was nowhere in sight, so what are they about?

“Those of us who successfully protected our tūpuna rākau are the Green party of this country. We were the heritage protectors. Those of us who were prepared to stand in front of a bulldozer.”

The memorial has had a controversial history, with the Ombudsman calling the ministry’s process “unreasonable” and “flawed” and the site selected “tainted”.

Dame Naida reiterated that opposition was solely about the site selected.

“No one opposes a memorial to those lost at Erebus. The site needs to be appropriate, and this sacred site was simply not.”