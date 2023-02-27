Dr Te Aro Moxon with his mum Lady Tureiti and dad Sir David are heading to the UK for Te Aro's graduation from Oxford University. Photo / Supplied

Dr Te Aro Moxon with his mum Lady Tureiti and dad Sir David are heading to the UK for Te Aro's graduation from Oxford University. Photo / Supplied

Māori Oxford graduate and Ngāti Kahungunu-Ngāi Tahu paediatrician Dr Te Aro Moxon has been awarded a scholarship to complete a masters of science in global health and epidemiology, focusing on infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Like his dad Sir David Moxon - former Archbishop of New Zealand and also an Oxford graduate - and his mum Lady Tureiti Moxon, Te Aro wants to dedicate his life helping whānau. The family is on its way to the UK for Te Aro’s graduation on Saturday.

Te Aro told Whakaata Māori show news show Tapatahi that he was looking forward to catching up with Oxford mates and was wrapt his parents were travelling as his support group.

“I’m looking forward to the many catch-ups and checking out the areas that Dad used to visit when he was a student there many years ago,” Moxon told Whakaata Māori.

Studying abroad has given Te Aro the opportunity for a “global view” – but with studies complete he’s back to work in Aotearoa “for the long haul”.

Dr Te Aro Moxon has won a scholarship to study for a masters of science in global health and epidemiology. Photo / Supplied

He’s been recognised for excellence in teaching and operationalising Māori health equity by Te Whatu Ora Health NZ last year, receiving the Te Tohu Hiranga award.

Explaining his vision for equity, Te Aro said: “Whenever I present child health at different conferences or teaching I show a number of graphs. It demonstrates significantly different health outcomes for tamariki Māori compared to non-Māori.

“For me, what I’d love to be able to do in the future is to see those gaps continue to reduce, and then disappear so that when we don’t have the major differences in health outcomes by ethnicity in Aotearoa.

“It’s going to take a lot of effort at multiple levels but I definitely want to play my part in terms of drawing attention to inequities that we see.”

His graduation is on Saturday.



