Ōwairaka archery club’s lease terminated, seeks new home after 50 years on Auckland maunga

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Mountain Green Archery Club will move after 50 years.

An archery club based on one of Auckland’s maunga will lose its home of 50 years.

The Mountain Green Archery club (MGAC) on Ōwairaka (Mt Albert), has been told by Auckland Council’s Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA) that its lease will be terminated.

The authority had asked if the club would

