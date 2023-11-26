Outgoing minister Willie Jackson takes a crack at incoming government trade-offs

Willie Jackson during the campaign trail. Photo / One News

Outgoing Māori minister Willie Jackson has taken to social media to voice his disgust at the incoming government’s tax, foreign policy and a bunch of Labour Party policies that will be kicked to touch.

The former Māori development minister said after 40 days of wrangling, the coalition agreement signed off by National, Act and New Zealand First was setting New Zealand backwards.

“After all the grandstanding, these three have signed off on the most right-wing government policy platform in recent history,” Jackson wrote on Facebook.

“Tax loopholes for their landlords mates to exploit.

“Attacks on workers rights.

“Attacks on renters rights.”

Jackson said National’s campaign platform of foreign property tax was like a bad movie — left on the editing room floor after being cut.

“Turns out their Foreign Property Tax they built their tax cuts on won’t happen, meaning exactly what we warned, massive cuts to public services,” he said.

“We also see that rather than a Treaty referendum, Act, NZ First and National will simply ram the legislation through and force it upon Māoridom instead!

“THAT IS NOT A SOLUTION!

“We had hoped that beyond the rhetoric they used to win the election, this government was at least going to have to govern responsibly.

“They have decided not to!

“Māoridom would not accept Act’s race-baiting referendum, and they sure will not accept David simply ramming it through as law!

“Now we see what this terrible government intends to do, the Labour Party with our allies and with our communities will step up to confront and challenge these deeply self-interested agendas.

“This government will rule for the few, not the many.”

