A University of Otago Māori legal scholar has been recognised for her significant contribution to decolonising New Zealand’s research sector and legal education.
Deputy vice-chancellor (Māori) Distinguished Professor Jacinta Ruru MNZM (Raukawa, Ngāti Ranginui) was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Newcastle University, UK at a ceremony on Tuesday.
Newcastle University vice-chancellor and president Professor Chris Day says it gives him great pleasure to welcome such a dedicated and distinguished figure into the university community.
The honorary degree recognises Ruru’s work on indigenous people’s rights and indigenous law especially in relation to land and water management and legal personality of the environment.
Ruru joined Otago’s Faculty of Law in 1999 and later became New Zealand’s first Māori professor of law and one of the first Māori women to be recognised as a Fellow of the Royal Society Te Apārangi. She is also a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Supreme Award for Tertiary Teaching and a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the law.