Ruru says it is an incredible honour to be awarded this recognition for her research.

“I’ve always strived to be brave in all I do, to see the possibilities for how our legal system and structures can provide justice and restitution for Indigenous peoples,” she said.

“With courage, we have the ability to create modern laws that are respectful and empowering of the first indigenous laws of the lands and waters where we now live. It is remarkable to be receiving this honour from an English university.

“My whānau and close colleagues and I are moved by this recognition for the work we’re doing here in Aotearoa.”

The University of Otago's new vice chancellor Grant Robertson officially began his new role on Monday, July 1. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson says the honorary degree shows the depth of Ruru’s commitment to Indigenous law.

“She has been a trailblazer in Aotearoa New Zealand for many years, so it is fantastic to see her being recognised internationally.”

Ruru has also been named this week in the PIE (Professionals in International Education) 50 Voices of 2024 in recognition of her role as a new leader in international education.

Robertson says this is further international recognition of Professor Ruru’s leadership qualities.

“Beyond her role as an academic, she is firmly establishing herself as a system-wide leader. We are extremely proud of this achievement.”

Faculty of Law Dean Professor Shelley Griffiths says for the 20 years Ruru has worked at the University and in the Faculty of Law these issues have been at the heart of her research and her teaching.

“This is amazing recognition from a university which is physically about as far from Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka [University of Otago] as it is possible to be. Her colleagues in the Faculty of Law warmly congratulate her on this honour.”



