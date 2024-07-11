Advertisement
Otago University academic Professor Jacinta Ruru receives international honorary degree

NZ Herald
Deputy vice-chancellor (Māori) Distinguished Professor Jacinta Ruru.

A University of Otago Māori legal scholar has been recognised for her significant contribution to decolonising New Zealand’s research sector and legal education.

Deputy vice-chancellor (Māori) Distinguished Professor Jacinta Ruru MNZM (Raukawa, Ngāti Ranginui) was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Newcastle University, UK at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Newcastle University vice-chancellor and president Professor Chris Day says it gives him great pleasure to welcome such a dedicated and distinguished figure into the university community.

The honorary degree recognises Ruru’s work on indigenous people’s rights and indigenous law especially in relation to land and water management and legal personality of the environment.

Ruru joined Otago’s Faculty of Law in 1999 and later became New Zealand’s first Māori professor of law and one of the first Māori women to be recognised as a Fellow of the Royal Society Te Apārangi. She is also a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Supreme Award for Tertiary Teaching and a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the law.

A screenshot of the university's new branding. Photo / Supplied / Otago Daily Times
Ruru says it is an incredible honour to be awarded this recognition for her research.

“I’ve always strived to be brave in all I do, to see the possibilities for how our legal system and structures can provide justice and restitution for Indigenous peoples,” she said.

“With courage, we have the ability to create modern laws that are respectful and empowering of the first indigenous laws of the lands and waters where we now live. It is remarkable to be receiving this honour from an English university.

“My whānau and close colleagues and I are moved by this recognition for the work we’re doing here in Aotearoa.”

The University of Otago's new vice chancellor Grant Robertson officially began his new role on Monday, July 1. Photo / Ben Tomsett
Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson says the honorary degree shows the depth of Ruru’s commitment to Indigenous law.

“She has been a trailblazer in Aotearoa New Zealand for many years, so it is fantastic to see her being recognised internationally.”

Ruru has also been named this week in the PIE (Professionals in International Education) 50 Voices of 2024 in recognition of her role as a new leader in international education.

Robertson says this is further international recognition of Professor Ruru’s leadership qualities.

“Beyond her role as an academic, she is firmly establishing herself as a system-wide leader. We are extremely proud of this achievement.”

Faculty of Law Dean Professor Shelley Griffiths says for the 20 years Ruru has worked at the University and in the Faculty of Law these issues have been at the heart of her research and her teaching.

“This is amazing recognition from a university which is physically about as far from Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka [University of Otago] as it is possible to be. Her colleagues in the Faculty of Law warmly congratulate her on this honour.”


