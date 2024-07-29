Opinion: ‘Meaningful’ experience at Kura Reo

This year, I returned to the Kura Reo where I moved into the intermediate group, an achievement that is not lost on me by any means. I was armed with many more sentence structures and kupu that I didn’t have the first time. Conversations flowed a bit more readily in te reo Māori than previously.

In this group, we crossed into the Kura Kaupapa where the first rule is you can only speak te reo Māori, which was very confronting but the push I needed. The kaiako, some of whom were my whanaunga, asked many questions to the class. I felt less like I wanted to be absorbed by the floor and could find a semblance of an answer among the many kupu I had learned in the past seven months. Returning to the place that helped push my te reo Māori journey felt full circle. Once again being surrounded by whenua Rangitāne, mita (dialect) Rangitāne, kaimahi/kaiako Rangitāne and whānau made the Kura Reo experience all the more meaningful.

As a Rangitāne descendant based away from the area returning to the whenua through the form of a Kura Reo is part of a wider reclamation and strengthening for me. In my own family, my uncle is the only one of my dad’s siblings who can kōrero te reo Māori fluently and within my generation of cousins just as few are fluent. My hope in dedicating the time I have available to learn te reo Māori, utilising it with my niece and cousins’ children can help to normalise them speaking it. By returning each year to Tamaki nui-ā-Rua for the Kura Reo I gain a little bit more knowledge about te reo Māori. But more importantly, I learn something about my people of Rangitāne and the immense history we hold.

Ultimately, even though Kura Reo are hard they are important. A space to be proud of wherever you sit within your journey and one I am excited to return to once again next year.