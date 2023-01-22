Hipkins said it was in the interests of New Zealand for the transition to be seamless and speedy. Cabinet reshuffle announcements to come. Video / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins said it was in the interests of New Zealand for the transition to be seamless and speedy. Cabinet reshuffle announcements to come. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

If Labour is genuine about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, its partnership and its relationship with Māori, then they should have chosen any number of ready-in-waiting Māori Ministers.

If Chris Hipkins is genuine about strengthening Crown-Māori relations - then he should have chosen from the Māori caucus who are making the transformational changes the Party campaigned on in 2017 and 2020.

Make no mistake about it - Māori have been snubbed.

Kelvin Davis still retains the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, so his promotion to Deputy Prime Minister would have been seamless?

Of course Chris Hipkins, refutes it’s a snub. But for the Māori voters how can it not be.

The Māori Ministers deserved the opportunity. They are shepherding through some of the most controversial policies in parliamentary history.

Nanaia Mahuta has shepherded in some of the toughest legislation and deserves to be given the opportunity to step up. Photo / NZME

Nanaia Mahuta was overlooked. Much of that can be put down to the fact the she has had to oversee the now controversial Three Waters legislation. This is a contentious piece of legislation, that was bought about after community of Havelock North/Te Hemo-a- Te Atonga suffered from the contamination of the drinking water in the community in 2016.

Mahuta is also making a great contribution with her Foreign Affairs portfolio particularly in the Pacific assisting with climate change initiatives.

Then there is, Kiritapu Allan bringing in Matariki, so all New Zealanders can celebrate a globally unique occasion. She came to prominence in 2021 as Minister for Emergency Management. As a newbie Minister her first ever media stands up were professional, unambiguous, informed and empathetic. She performed her duties during this difficult time for many communities having only hours before, been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

OT Minister Kelvin Davis is another who is able. Photo / NZME

Kelvin Davis, is overseeing the transformation of two of the toughest portfolios; Oranga Tamariki and the Corrections. While the changes are not coming as fast as many would like - changes are being made.

Peeni Henare, if approached he would not have turned down the role. When he entered Parliament in 2014 he said he was ready and willing to take on any responsibility the Party offered him.

Even Minister Willie Jackson should have been considered. His securing of a massive $2billion dollars for Māori initiatives over the last five years is testimony to his influence and his negotiating skills. He is well liked by his caucus colleagues. He’s also the Māori election strategist. A Māori Deputy Prime Minister is a great campaigning drawcard.

Chris Hipkins is announcing his reshuffled caucus lineup this week. If he and Labour are genuine about its relationship with Māori then his new front bench lineup must be full of those Māori Ministers.

If Hipkins does not show Māori voters that Labour is genuine about its relationship with tangata whenua then the party will have a problem on its hands. The Māori caucus has earnt the right to be leaders of the Party and of the country.

Claudette Hauiti is a former National Party politician and was an MP in 2013 and 2014. She is a Māori journalist for Radio Waatea 603 and a political commentator.