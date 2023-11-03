John Tamihere (left) has kept the faith for Te Pāti Māori. Photo / Mike Scott

John Tamihere (left) has kept the faith for Te Pāti Māori. Photo / Mike Scott

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

OPINION

My mate - who should remain nameless (sorry Andrew) - texted me yesterday morning with his tips for the special votes.

We had already had a bet on the NRL - he backed the Broncos, I was left with the Panthers (boo).

We doubled up on the Rugby World Cup. He backed the All Blacks to make the final and I didn’t. We are all square.

I have to add here that my unnamed mate Andrew found two tickets to the World Cup final and went all the way to Paris to witness the loss.

What a long way to go to watch a team lose.

Anyway, then Friday morning I get a text saying, “Labour +2, National - 2, Act - 1, Te Pāti Māori +2 and Greens +1.”

“I reply, can I - geez bro, must be some good weed?

“I’m a non-smoker. But I’m a believer!”

LOL.

So I’m thinking WTF?

I had already previously committed to talk with a group of up and coming editors to discuss how you deal with crisis moments. I was not even sure why I had been invited but then recalled I had been involved in a few big moments.

Throughout my career, I have dealt with a few of those moments and won’t bore you with the details.

The session at Te Mahurehure Marae in Pt Chev finished just before 2pm with the young editors and as soon as I looked online, I texted my unnamed mate Andrew to ask how he had been privy to that top-secret information.

I called him expecting him to be in Wellington where leaks are like earthquakes.

“I’m in Melbourne bro,” he said.

So much for the conspiracy theory.

So, I must acknowledge Te Pāti Māori, Andrew, and my former boss John Tamihere for keeping the faith.

Six of the best was a threat we got at school but today, wow - SIX OF THE BEST.

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.