One in five Kiwi kids has faced hardship, a new study reveals. Photo / Supplied

by RNZ

New research has shown one-in-five New Zealanders have gone through some level of material hardship before they were 12.

University of Auckland has released the first findings of a 12-year long research project, Growing Up in New Zealand.

It has involved more than 6000 young people and their families since 2009, visiting them every few years to gather information on their wellbeing.

The study found 22 per cent of participants experienced at least one time of material hardship within the first 12 years of their life, with one in 10 experiencing more than two.

Material hardship was used as a family’s ability to access everyday essentials such as suitable clothing, food, heating and healthcare.

Most participants at the age of 12 did not experience cutting back on costs or difficulty affording everyday essentials.

However, one in 10 of those were in households that were living in material hardship and were forced to cut back on certain costs to save.

Twenty-one per cent reported delaying dentist visits, 15 per cent bought poorer quality meat cuts and 12 per cent would be completely incapable of affording an unexpected expense of $500.

The families in a more severe state were more frequently in dire circumstances, with 68 per cent unable to pay their utility bills, 62 per cent going without fruit and vegetables and 85 per cent delaying dentist trips.

Further key findings identified the households material hardship would likely be encountered, such as sole-parent homes, lower income and those who identified as Māori or Pacific.

Māori and Pacific made up a substantial portion of those living in households experiencing a level of hardship, with Māori at 17 per cent and Pacific at 23 per cent.

These rates were far higher than other ethnic groups, with European at 4 per cent, Asian at 7 per cent and other at 11 per cent.

Research director Dr Sarah-Jane Paine said the study reflected the diversity of Aotearoa, with many different ethnic groups to accurately portray the people we grow up with.

“This study gives us the opportunity to understand not just what wellbeing looks like today, but what it will look like in the future.

“Having access to basic needs is important for our health and wellbeing, the experience of material hardship can create unhealthy pathways for the future.”

Many families and children would experience these financial hardships before they even started school, and 53 per cent go through it in their early adolescence years.

Paine said it was important to support families with the basic needs to live healthy young lives in children’s early years, so they can have a strong platform for future wellbeing.

She said these experiences could change over a child’s life, and it was important to understand them.

“Hardship is not a static experience - it changes as a family grows and develops, but the evidence can help us think about the type of support for families when they need it.”

The team behind Growing Up in New Zealand will release a further six reports over the next three months.