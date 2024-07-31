Advertisement
Home / Kahu
Updated

Olympics 2024: New Zealand silver medalist Hayden Wilde receives a royal rap from King Tūheitia in Paris

Joseph Los'e
By
2 mins to read
King Tūheitia and silver medalist Hayden Wilde. Photo / Kingitanga

The Māori King, Tūheitia, and the Whare Airiki arrived in France today - just in time to celebrate New Zealand’s second Olympic medal, Hayden Wilde’s silver medal in the triathlon.

Tūheitia and wife Makau Ariki Te Atawhai were greeted at the games village with a rousing powhiri and afterwards managed to catch up with Wilde, who hours earlier had competed in the tough triathlon.

Wilde had gold in his sights but was overtaken by his great rival Alex Yee of Great Britain about 200 metres from the finish line.

King Tuheitia was greeted with a powhiri in Paris, where he met New Zealand athletes. Photo / Supplied
Kiingitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said Tūheitia had travelled to support New Zealand’s athletes and it was by chance that Wilde was there at the time and available to meet.

“The King has come to support all New Zealand’s athletes competing at the Olympic Games.

“At the heart of these games are core mātāpono that directly align with Kiingitanga values: kotahitanga [unity] and rangimarie [peace],” Simmonds said.

In February, the King hosted a special ceremony to bless the new Korowai for the Olympic flag bearers - Te Hono ki Matariki.

“These korowai are symbols of a hope for an Aotearoa that embraces our tikanga as Te Iwi Māori. They are tangible signs of mahitahi,” said Simmonds.

The King will be at the Olympic Games for six days attending many different sporting events, meetings and functions.

King Tūheitia and wife Makau Ariki Te Atawhai surrounded by their welcoming party. Photo / Kingitanga
