King Tūheitia and silver medalist Hayden Wilde. Photo / Kingitanga

The Māori King, Tūheitia, and the Whare Airiki arrived in France today - just in time to celebrate New Zealand’s second Olympic medal, Hayden Wilde’s silver medal in the triathlon.

Tūheitia and wife Makau Ariki Te Atawhai were greeted at the games village with a rousing powhiri and afterwards managed to catch up with Wilde, who hours earlier had competed in the tough triathlon.

Wilde had gold in his sights but was overtaken by his great rival Alex Yee of Great Britain about 200 metres from the finish line.

King Tuheitia was greeted with a powhiri in Paris, where he met New Zealand athletes. Photo / Supplied

Kiingitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said Tūheitia had travelled to support New Zealand’s athletes and it was by chance that Wilde was there at the time and available to meet.