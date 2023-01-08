Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Getty

Rotorua is set to host the NRL Harvey Norman All Stars: Māori v Indigenous clash next month.

The big clashes between New Zealand Māori and the Australian Indigenous men’s and women’s teams will take place at the Rotorua International Stadium on February 11.

It is the first time the NRL Indigenous Games fixture is being held outside of Australia.

Rotorua league identity Moehewa Armstrong said Rotorua is the perfect place to hold it.

Armsrtong, who is also a former Pikiao Rugby League Club head coach, said watching the NRL Indigenous Games was “always awesome”.

“They are getting as big as the State of Origin - in fact, it’s our version of the State of Origin. It’s fitting that the game is being held here. It’s where we’ve held our Māori rugby league tournaments every year.”

Armstrong, who is currently based in Auckland, is bringing his whānau to Rotorua for the big clashes.

“As soon as the tickets came online, I bought a whole heap of tickets. I’ll be there waving my Māori flag, and I’m hoping that others will join me, get a Māori flag and get behind the teams.

“In Auckland, when you’ve got a Samoan or Tongan game, you see the atmosphere, and everyone just wants to be a part of it. I want to do that in Rotorua. Following our Pasifika cousins; the pride that they put in behind it. Win or lose, they’re just there enjoying the atmosphere, enjoying just being out there, supporting their team. I think that’s what it will be like for us.

“It’s going to be an all-dayer for me, I can’t wait. I’m going to put down a hāngī, I’m going to watch all the pre-games and go all-out.”

Armstrong, who is the Junior Kiwi assistant coach, has played a big part in helping to develop youngsters through New Zealand Rugby League and the Warriors, and said he is excited about the prospects for the game in Aotearoa.

“We are a nursery of rugby and rugby league players for sure, and it’s really exciting seeing them coming through, and the opportunities these rangatahi [young people] have these days.

“I was at a Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland for Under-13, 14 and 15, and it was like a mini-World Cup. There were massive crowds, it was a really awesome atmosphere. By the time they make the actual Māori team, they will be seasoned professionals.”

Prior to the kick-off of the main event between the Aotearoa New Zealand Māori versus Australian Indigenous All Stars, fans will be treated to a mixed touch game between the Māori All Stars and Australian Indigenous All Stars, as well as a league clash between the New Zealand Māori Women and the Australian Indigenous Women’s All Stars.

Gates open at 1.15pm and the main game kicks off at 5.45pm on February 11. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.