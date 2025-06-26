Aston Plunkett and her proud mum Casandra.

The Year 12 Huanui College student received seven A-grades in her globally recognised International General Certificate of Secondary Education exams (IGCSEs).

“I scored top in New Zealand for Geography and high achievement in Accounting, which is the top mark,” Aston said.

“I was two marks off a perfect score in maths, which, as a perfectionist, hurt my soul a little bit, so I’m trying to improve this year.”

The teen wants to study renewable energy and economics, to understand “energy as a resource and the positive impact it can have on development for communities – like the ones here in Aotearoa, and especially in Te Tai Tokerau”, she said.

Despite attending a private school (fees are $17,160 per year for years 9-13 at Huanui College), Aston has not come from a privileged background.

Northland student Aston Plunkett credits her grandmother Karen Ogle, who passed away in November 2024, and her pop Ian for her academic determination.

“My whānau has made many sacrifices for me to give me the best education possible,” she said. Aston is the only one in her whānau to attend a private school.

“I’ve been top of my Year since Year 7, when I joined, and I’m aiming for Dux next year.

“Huanui has allowed me to push myself academically [but] my education came at the cost of a quite limited lifestyle for us ... always having to choose the most affordable option and never really getting to splurge or not think about the price tag.

Aston paid special homage to her nana Karen Ogle, who passed away last November.

“My mum and grandparents especially have always been incredibly supportive ... even when we had to pay for my Nana’s cancer treatments, they made my education a priority and assured me everything would be alright,“ Aston said.

Aston Plunkett (Ngāpuhi) wants to make her mark in renewable energy.

“My nana was a truly exceptional woman ... the matriarch of our whānau”.

Aston gained a full scholarship to Huanui College in 2025 and is hoping to secure another for 2026.

The Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship is in its 12th year, and half of all past winners have been admitted to top US universities including Harvard, Duke University, Columbia and a coveted 80% tuition-fee scholarship for a Mt Holyoke student athlete.

Aston has a younger sister, Persia, and the girls live with their mum.

She already knows what she wants to do with her education. “Potentially having a role at the UN, and working to develop and implement more renewable energy for remote, marginalised communities like the ones we have here in Te Tai Tokerau.

“I want to give back to the people who raised me and the unique place I come from, and I think renewables is the best way for me to ... do this.”

