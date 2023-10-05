Northland champion boxer Lani Daniels gets rare ‘I’m #1′ T-shirt honour on BoxRec

Lani Daniels is being showcased among the world’s no. 1 ranked boxers on the BoxRec website. Photo / Whakaata Māori

IBF world heavyweight champion Lani Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) is enjoying the rare honour of being showcased among the world’s no 1 ranked boxers on BoxRec, a leading platform for tracking the fight records of amateur and professional boxers.

Wearing the “I’m #1″ T-shirt she received in the mail from BoxRec, Daniels began to feature on the website’s homepage over the weekend, along with other world champion boxers donning the shirts.

The platform displays the world champs in a randomised fashion each time the homepage is refreshed.

Kitted out in the "I'm #1" T-shirt, IBF world heavyweight champion Lani Daniels began featuring on the platform's website on Saturday. Photo / Whakaata Māori

“Lani received the T-shirt a week or so ago but we only took the photo on Saturday,” BoxRec editor and the platform’s NZ representative Benjamin Watt said.

Daniels is among some of the greats of the sport to wear the BoxRec #1 shirt, he said.

“There have been many historical boxers who have received this honour, including Katie Taylor, Tyson Fury, Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, Claressa Shields, Gennady Golovkin, Jeff Horn, Saul Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao and many many more.”

Watts said former WBO light-heavyweight champion Geovana Peres is the only other New Zealander to have received a similar honour.



