Northland beach assault: Offender gets permanent name suppression; victim wanted her sentenced to tea towel duty at local marae

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Aneta Jones, inset, is upset the woman who assaulted her and also racially abused her has been given permanent name suppression in the Kaitāia District Court. Photo / NZ Herald composite

  • A woman who assaulted and verbally abused Māori teenager Aneta Jones at a Northland beach received permanent name suppression.
  • Judge Michelle Howard-Sager convicted the woman and ordered a $600 emotional harm reparation but declined a discharge without conviction.
  • Jones opposed the suppression and sought community service washing dishes at a local marae, highlighting the incident’s lasting impact on her.

A woman who assaulted and hurled verbal abuse - including racial taunts - at a Māori teenager at a popular Northland beach has been given permanent name suppression.

It is a decision which has upset her teen victim, who wanted her to be named and made to do community service

