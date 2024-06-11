Previous Tairāwhiti Men of the Year have included people like Ian Procter (middle). Photo / Gisborne Herald

Previous Tairāwhiti Men of the Year have included people like Ian Procter (middle). Photo / Gisborne Herald

Tairāwhiti Men of the Year is back to celebrate men doing positive things.

The kaupapa was created by Tauawhi Men’s Centre in 2011 to celebrate men in the community doing good things while balancing their work with men struggling with more negative behaviours.

Since 2010, Tauawhi Men’s Centre has worked to help men navigate life’s challenges, which can range from relationship difficulties to personal growth.

Anyone can be nominated for the award, there’s no age limit, but there are some guidelines, Tauawhi Men’s Centre coordinator Tim Marshall said.

These include “going the extra mile,” valuing children, young people and whānau, mentoring or supporting other men or youth, investing time and energy into helping others, and being a role model.

Marshall said his stand-out memory over the years is when they do a surprise acknowledgement of someone who upholds the values Tauawhi promotes.

“This has been a way to honour people who have a connection to our kaupapa. It has included Adrian Collier and Wiremu Witana who at the five- and 10-year events was acknowledged for their journey of change that started at Tauawhi,” Marshall said.

“One year we changed it up to honour Tricia Walsh as our ‘person’ of the year. She had left early as she had her grandson with her, so we had to call her and say she had won the raffle to get her to come back. It was awesome that Vic Tamati and Phil Paikea were there to present it to her,” he said.

“We’ve also been blessed with support including from Marie Cotter who gifted us a korowai to present to the Tauawhi person of the year,” he said.

“This is a kaupapa that shows that everybody has the ability to make a positive contribution and our event gives people an opportunity to thank people they know who are doing this, by public recognition.”

Nominations, which close on June 26, can be made to Tim.Marshall@tauawhi.org.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday July 5 at 6pm at the Lawson Field Theatre.

Free tickets are available here.

