Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei set to transform the skyline of Tamaki Makaurau with The Gateway to Auckland

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has launched a new Māori-led investment initiative, Te Tomokanga ki Tāmaki - The Gateway to Auckland.
Iwi deputy chairperson Ngarimu Blair made the announcement yesterday while speaking at the National Iwi Chair Forum hosted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei on Auckland’s waterfront.
It was followed by an announcement of plans to transform Auckland’s skyline through the redevelopment of the contested Auckland Downtown Carpark into a 56-storey skyscraper with areas for retail and eateries.
Speaking to a crowd of iwi and business leaders, Blair said the initiative was designed to be collaborative and was underpinned by tīkanga Māori.
“As tangata whenua and iwi of the Waitemata we embrace our responsibility to manāki, care for, and uplift each other. Through Te Tomokanga ki Tāmaki we are creating opportunities to invest alongside other iwi.”
“This is our chance to share in the economic prosperity of Tāmaki Makaurau. A city that has hurt us so much, but a city that offers not only us, but all of you, a opportunity to thrive.”
Blair said the Auckland Downtown Carpark was “one of the most sought-after investment sites” in the city and the redevelopment would become a new symbol of the city.