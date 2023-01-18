Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei will host visitors to Te Matatini with a powhiri on February 21. Photo / Supplied

Host iwi for Te Matatini 2023 Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei will host visitors to the Tamaki Makaurau event and have also put their putea where their mouth is at through sponsorship.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will host whānau and manuhiri (visitors) from across the motu and the world during Te Matatini, which will take place at Ngā Ana Wai (Mt Eden, Eden Park) during the week of February 22 to February 25.

Marama Royal, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Chair says the iwi is proud to sponsor Te Matatini and to welcome the festival back to their rohe (region)Te Kahu Tōpuni o Tuperiri.

“Te Matatini is one of the biggest events in the Māori calendar and as tangata whenua of Central Auckland, we see it as our responsibility to support this kaupapa nui. We’re thrilled to be extending our contribution to this significant event and look forward to seeing the very best of the best kapa haka compete,” Royal said.

“The decision to extend our support for Te Matatini aligns with our iwi strategic objectives including Tuakiritanga (Cultural Identity) and Rangatiratanga (Leadership) which enables us to celebrate our ahi kātanga here in Tāmaki, as well as our desire to manaaki the many who will attend Te Matatini.”

To welcome whānau from all over Aotearoa, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will host the pōwhiri on February 21st at their papa kāinga, Ōkahu Bay in Ōrākei. This will officially acknowledge the beginning of Te Matatini, with an anticipated 6000 people in attendance.

Ngati Whātua Ōrakei chairwoman Marama Royal. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will also be present at the Matatini competition both on and off stage, as well as hosting the Matapūputu – Kaumātua Lounge, and other touch points across Ngā Ana Wai.

Carl Ross, CEO Te Matatini says that the sponsorship from the iwi is acknowledged as a fantastic support of their kaupapa, an effort spanning beyond their host responsibilities.

“To have this sort of contribution from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will make the festival that much more special.” Ross said.

“It’s been two decades since Tāmaki Makaurau was the hosting rohe for Te Matatini, previously called Aotearoa Traditional Māori Performing Arts - and with the 2021 festival cancelled due to the pandemic, we’re looking forward to welcoming ngā iwi katoa back to celebrate this important taonga.”



