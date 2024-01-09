Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Porou is calling on tribal members to come together to share their concerns about the Government’s policies, their impact on Ngāti Porou and the future of the iwi.

Rūnanga chair Patrick Tangaere said it was important for the iwi to decide where they stand themselves before committing to any national action.

“There is much afoot across the nation as the coalition Government delivers on its 100-day plan and the effect and impact it is having on iwi and Māori around the country.”

He said the Kingitanga calling for a hui of unity was important but they had their own housekeeping to get in order.

“To first of all decide if we will attend the meeting on the 20th and what our stance is if we do.”

Kīngi Tuheitia has asked Māori to attend a national hui at Tūrangawaewae marae in Ngāruawāhia on January 20, to prepare a united response to the Government’s 49 promised changes.

Rūnanga chair Patrick Tangaere.

If Ngāti Porou decides it won’t go, Tangaere said the iwi will then look at what action it will take.

“It wouldn’t be wise for me to assume what the feeling of Ngāti Porou is towards the Government. This will no doubt be discussed and evident at this weekend’s meeting,” he said.

Tangaere was elected as the chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Porou in December following the retirement of Sir Selwyn Parata after 35 years of service. Parata’s sister and former National minister Hekia Parata was elected as the deputy chair of the rūnanga.

Tangaere is also the brother of Labour’s Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP, Cushla Tangaere-Manuel.

He said as the new head of the rūnanga he wants to represent the aspirations of his people.

“I want to lead in a way that shares leadership and responsibility with each of my fellow trustees so that together as duly elected representatives, we can provide the leadership that our people need and deserve.”

The Ngāti Porou hui will be held at Uepōhatu Marae in Ruatoria on Saturday, January 13.








