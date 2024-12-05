The National Government accepted the Tuhoronuku mandate in 2009, initiated by then rūnanga leader Sonny Tau.

Hyett said recently three groups have since formally undertaken mandate work.

“We have Ngāti Hine, Whangaroa and a grouping in the Bay of Islands – Te Whakaitanga.”

Other groups were doing some work but were not at the same point in the mandate process, Hyett said.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Māori/Crown Relations Minister Tama Potaka at Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia to pay their respects for Kīngi Tūheitia. Photo / Kīngitanga. 31.8.24

She said despite Minister Tama Potaka’s preference for “larger groupings” of hapū to form and achieve a mandate, Te Arawhiti would not be forcing anyone to the negotiation table.

“Let me be clear – we’re not going back to one large natural group in the North, for Ngāpuhi. I think we’ve all seen how that didn’t reflect dynamics on the ground and the very strong hapū-centric nature of Ngāpuhi.”

She said the cost of the work undertaken to achieve a mandate for Ngāpuhi, including Tuhoronuku, was around $12 million.

Both Labour’s Peeni Henare and the Green Party’s Steve Abel asked how the Crown would reconcile seeking a mandate with groups who the Crown has acknowledged did not cede sovereignty.

“How can we meaningfully reconcile challenges of Te Tiriti breaches if we are not in our maturity as a Crown, able to acknowledge that Māori never ceded sovereignty on a hapū level and a country-wide level?” Abel said.

Hyett said those discussions should take place at the negotiation table.

“That’s where we want to have that conversation.

“There are some groups who have been equally clear that they require the Crown to accept that before they will commence mandate work and that’s their prerogative to do so. Others are comfortable having that conversation when we’re in formal negotiations.”

Asked by committee chairman Dan Bidois if research had been conducted into what factors make iwi and hapū who are reluctant to go through the process more likely to settle, Hyett said relationships evolved and changed over time.

“There will be moments in those relationships that are flashpoints, and sometimes a Treaty settlement or stages of a Treaty settlement are those flash points for relationships.

“The ‘post-settlement space’ can be an environment where the Crown’s flashpoints are removed from that equation and, therefore, groups can engage in a way that is right for them.

“Sometimes that happens through the settlement processes and sometimes we’ll see delays because they’re focusing on those internal conversations,” Hyett said.