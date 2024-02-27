Charlie Crofts was a man for his people.

Ngāi Tahu Claim negotiator and the first kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, Charlie Crofts, has died aged 80.

Crofts, from Ngāti Huikai, Ngāi Tūāhuriri, and Ngāti Waewae called Koukourarata-Port Levy and Tuahiwi home.

In a statement from Te Rūnanga o Koukourarata, whānau lovingly referred to him as “Uncle Charlie” (Ngāti Huikai, Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Ngāti Waewae and was remembered throughout the iwi as a “much-loved Ngāi Tahu leader who made a considerable contribution at both a hapū and iwi level”.

Born in 1943 at Tuahiwi in North Canterbury, he was the youngest son of Edward Te Oreorehua Crofts and Metapere Ngawini Crofts (nee Barrett).

He learned of the Ngai Tahu Claim growing up through his grandfather William Barrett, who was heavily involved in tribal matters.

After studying at Hato Pāora, he joined the New Zealand Army where he served for 20 years.

After the settlement, he held many roles at both rūnaka and iwi level, as well as with the New Zealand Conservation Authority, the Canterbury Water Management Committee, Lyttelton Port Company, Canterbury Museum, and as a kaumātua for Christchurch City Council.

He was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori in 2016.

Crofts was taken to his beloved Koukourarata for tangi.

