The champions of this year's Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competition are Maeatera Olsen-Clarke, Malea Proctor, Te Maumahara Hape and Ky Bartlett.

Rangatahi shared important kōrero relevant to students and their worldview at this year’s Ngā Manu Kōrero Tairāwhiti regional competition, held at Ngata Memorial College in Ruatōrea.

This is the 59th year of the Ngā Manu Kōrero national secondary school speech competition, which is regarded as a significant event in Māori education for nurturing oratory skills and providing the stage for rangatahi to express their views.

There were 12 themes for this year’s competition, and the ones chosen by the winning orators were “stress less, live more with rangatahi tips”, their idea of a 100-day plan for Aotearoa, and “ake, ake, ake toitū te Tiriti” [keep honouring the Treaty].

The winners, who will move on to the national finals at Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau in September, are:

Senior Māori: Te Maumahara Hape from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Nga Uri a Maui.

Senior English: Ky Bartlett from Gisborne Boys’ High School.

Junior Māori: Malea Proctor from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Nga Uri a Maui.

Junior English: Maeatera Olsen-Clarke from Te Kura Kuapapa Māori Te Waiu o Ngāti Porou.

Across the region, 11 schools attended the day-long event.

Ngata Memorial College principal Peter Heron said they were excited to be able to show off the hosting skills of their staff and students.

“After the disruption of Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle, it is fantastic to be able to celebrate the vibrant culture of our community.

Ngata Memorial College made sure to show off their school community to those attending. Photo / Supplied

The event went smoothly and reflected the hard work of the whole school community, Heron said.

Over 500 people attended, and the school provided hāngī and kai to all guests.

“The hospitality and manaakitanga was where the students of our college excelled. This was a great opportunity to showcase our thriving school, its students and staff.”

Sir Selwyn Parata attended and spoke on behalf of the school at the pōhiri.

Ngata Memorial College last hosted the event in 2012.

Matai O’Connor (Ngāti Porou) has been a journalist for five years and kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.