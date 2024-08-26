New Zealand aquaculture industry set for boost from expanded use of mussels in dog food

Regional aquaculture facilities around the country rely heavily on wild-caught baby mussels, known as spat, that wash up attached to seaweed on Te Oneroa-a-Tohe/Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North.

The canine arthritis treatment market is growing at a rate of 4% per annum and is forecast to surge to $6.3 billion over the next decade as more dogs are diagnosed with the condition.

The discovery that a diet sufficiently supplemented with green-lipped mussels is beneficial for canine joint health maintenance, helping to promote cartilage regeneration and reduce joint inflammation for better mobility, was first identified by scientists at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute in the UK 25 years ago.

Locally grown and refined green-lipped mussel extract was recently exported to Australia for incorporation into a line of functional pet food under the Advance brand by Mars, the world’s largest pet food company.

Rapid sales growth in that market has seen the petcare brand launch in New Zealand, with volumes of the mussel extract set to grow to meet transtasman demand.

Vet Dr Fiona Patterson.

Dr Fiona Patterson, veterinarian at Mars Pet Nutrition, says while there is no cure for canine arthritis the industry is focused on developing ways to help manage the symptoms of the condition.

She says that research has shown that Advance pet food diets containing green-lipped mussel powder, are clinically proven to help manage joint health in dogs.[6]

“Osteoarthritis affects a fifth of dogs over one year of age and this condition is the number one cause of chronic pain in dogs. Untreated this can lead to ongoing inflammation and degradation within the joint, causing the dog significant and persistent discomfort which is exacerbated as a dog ages.

“Green-lipped mussel powder provides the building blocks of cartilage such as chondroitin and glucosamine that, following veterinary consultation, may be a helpful addition in managing arthritic symptoms in dogs,” says Patterson.

Mark Vette, an animal behaviourist, says in addition to physical health a good diet is essential to a dog’s mood, behaviour and general wellbeing.

“We know that the gut biome has an important role to play when it comes to a canine’s brain health. Dogs, just like humans, need to have the right nutrition to support the gut and brain axis, which is highly influential on mood and behaviour.

“When dogs are suffering from a lack of essential nutrients or malnutrition we tend to see an increase in anxieties, irritability, depression and mood swings. One of the things I look at first as a dog behaviourist is a diet to ensure they are getting the critical nutrients for brain development and gut maintenance along with a good balance of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

“Dogs are also living a lot longer now. Their life expectancy used to be around 10 years but now we are seeing dogs live to 17 years.

“Dogs, as they age, suffer cognitive decline, dementia and senility and a decrease in their sensory capabilities, so there is a huge amount of research and development going into supporting dogs, as we do humans in these later years,” he says.

Vette says that fortified (meaning nutritionally complete and balanced) pet foods such as the premium Advance range, ensure a dog receives all the essential nutrition they require and, while some pet foods are not cheap, it can be a cost-effective way to support a dog’s health in the long term.