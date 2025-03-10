- Arnya Karaitiana has partnered with Milliken to create a carpet collection integrating te ao Māori into design.
- The collection, inspired by the harakeke (flax plant), focuses on storytelling and the Māori philosophy of wellbeing (hauora).
- The collaboration emphasises authentic engagement and protection of Māori intellectual property, providing royalty benefits to artists.
Designer Arnya Karaitiana has partnered with global design and manufacturing firm Milliken to create a new carpet collection that integrates te ao Māori into contemporary interior design.
Karaitiana’s latest project, an intricately designed range of carpets inspired by the harakeke (flax plant), is more than just a commercial venture. It is an act of storytelling, a reclamation of space and a bridge between te ao Māori and the global interior design industry.
At the heart of the designs lies the concept of hauora, the Māori philosophy of wellbeing.
Through the protection of Māori IP (intellectual property), Karaitiana (Rangitāne, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Arawa) is on a mission to transform the physical spaces we inhabit – offices, homes and public buildings – into environments that nurture and reflect the interconnectedness of tangata, whenua and tradition.