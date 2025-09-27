Advertisement
New Zealand Archbishop Sir David Moxon awarded highest honour of St John Order

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Archbishop Emeritus Sir David Moxon at the Investiture of Bailiffs Grand Cross of St John.

Archbishop Emeritus Sir David Moxon KNZM has been made a Bailiff Grand Cross of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, the highest grade of membership in the royal order of chivalry.

The St John Order, whose origins are traced to the Knights Hospitaller of

