Sir David’s honour was conferred in Canberra last week during the global gathering of St John representatives for the Grand Council 2025.

“I was moved and humbled to be part of the order of St John ceremony. This represents a thousand years of commitment to the sick and the poor in many parts of the world today,” Sir David told the Herald.

“My experience of Hato Hone St John in Aotearoa New Zealand has given me so much of what I need to work globally with the order now as a volunteer and the prelate. We can be so proud of the work of the order in these islands.

“I will still continue with my home links while continuing to live in Hamilton.”

Sir David, who serves as Prelate of the Order and special adviser to the Grand Prior on ecclesiastical matters - issues or affairs relating to the Church - joins the ranks of those who have dedicated their lives to service, compassion, and care for others.

Sir David and his wife Lady Tureiti Moxon.

His wife, Lady Tureiti Moxon, managing director of Te Kōhao Health in Hamilton and chair of the National Urban Māori Authority, attended the investiture. Lady Tureiti has been at the forefront of advancing Māori health equity and advocating for Te Tiriti-led approaches in health governance.

“The work of St John is extremely important at this time when we are facing such uncertainty and unprecedented weather and political events worldwide. It was a proud moment for me to witness David take up the challenge to be the Prelate worldwide for the Order of St John,” Lady Moxon said.

Sir David and Lady Tureiti Moxon represent decades of service; he in faith, diplomacy, and international humanitarian leadership; she in advancing justice, equity, and hauora Māori.

The leadership of Sir David stretches far beyond New Zealand. From 2013 to 2017, he was based in Rome as the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Representative to the Holy See and Director of the Anglican Centre, building dialogue and collaboration between the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church at the highest levels.

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.