Te Kura Nui o Paerangi held a muster at Te Kura o Kokohuia in Whanganui.

More than 300 members have formed a new kapa haka, Te Kura Nui o Paerangi, in preparation for the regional Te Kāhui Maunga kapa haka competition in March.

The chair of the Whanganui group, Elijah Pue (Ngāti Rangi, Ngati Uenuku) said it is made up of rangatakapu, a new generation of young adults, who are enthusiastic about kaupapa Māori.

“We wanted to continue building a movement of kaupapa Māori where we are in the pursuit of excellence in all things Māori, not just kapa haka, but in our Whanganuitanga, the fact that we are from Te Kāhui Maunga and Te Awa Tupua and Koro Ruapehu,” Pue said.

Not just a kapa haka, but a movement

Pue said Te Kura Nui o Paerangi is more of a movement and not just a kapa haka.

“Right now, that remains our primary focus: getting onto the regional stage and celebrating who Te Kura Nui o Paerangi is ... but focused on building a movement that our kids can be proud to be part of for future generations to come.”

The group was formed six months ago after people were invited to join a muster at Te Kura o Kokohuia in Whanganui.

“People were genuinely keen to get involved and get behind a bunch of rangatakapu who had this idea that we needed to start a new movement,” Pue said. “That includes children, mokopuna, babies ... kaumatua, and kuia.”

Its name, Te Kura Nui o Paerangi, is a reference to “the treasures that are hidden”.

“It’s now time that we find those treasures, celebrate them, and show them to the world. And we’ll still do that in a way that is consistent with our kaupapa and our tikanga of who we are and where we come from.”

Moving away from traditional performance

Pue said they will also challenge the status quo and move away from the traditional style of performance of Whanganui kapa haka.

“For too long, I think we have been sticking quite closely to our traditions and how we’ve performed and the things we’ve performed and sung about – and that’s all good.

But it’s now time for us to think outside the box and think past what we’ve done previously and bring something a little bit different to the stage.

“It’s just to continue the momentum and create a beautiful melting pot of kaupapa Maori across our rohe where all of our kids can be part of it, and it’s them that we have front of mind.”

A team of 40 performers will compete at the regional Te Kāhui Maunga kapa haka competition, with the hope of qualifying for Te Matatini 2025 in Taranaki.