The 'Hories Tell Stories' podcast is available to listen on Spotify and Apple Music. Photo / Whakaata Māori

A group of tāne Māori living in Australia have started a podcast called Hories Tell Stories, using its platform to spread positive messages of self-improvement while spinning yarns.

Cairo Takarangi, Levi Kissick-Ponga and Will Jobe make up the talkative Hories trio, with 25 episodes under their belt (and they’re still going) after the three had the idea after a casual catch-up at a pub.

“I think us boys just enjoy catching up, and it’s opened up a lot of opportunities for us and it’s been awesome,” Kissick-Ponga says.

The guest list ranges from former All Black Richard Kāhui to Haka4Life founder Leon Ruri, bringing people of all backgrounds into the spotlight and on the microphone for various topics.

Kōrero on heavy topics such as mental health are also included.

Jobe says, “Growing up, I dealt with a lot of boys from rugby teams and schools [dealing with] suicide and things like that. It was important that we brought this kaupapa into our podcast as well.

“Not just laughs and giggles, but to really focus on some deep conversations that people are having with themselves. Hopefully, hearing other people’s experiences can help [our listeners] as well.”

It’s a job that’s turned into fun and rewards as they meet up one to two times a week for an episode, all while working their main jobs, too.

As for their guest wishlist, all three agree that Hollywood director Taika Waititi would be the icing on their cakes.

The Hories Tell Stories podcast is available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Music.