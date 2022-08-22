Mr Speaker: Adrian Rurawhe is taking over as Speaker in August. Photo / NZME

Mr Speaker: Adrian Rurawhe is taking over as Speaker in August. Photo / NZME

Parliament's incoming speaker Adrian Rurawhe hopes to be wired into the mood and swings of the Government and opposition MPs and will play a straight bat on all political matters.

Te Tai Hauāuru MP said while Parliament's Debating Chamber is the coliseum of New Zealand politics, he wants to ensure that everyone is treated with respect, and political issues do not transcend to the personal levels of outgoing and often contentious Speaker Trevor Mallard.

"We have completely different personalities, but I count on him as a friend," Rurawhe told Te Ao with Moana.

"He (Mallard) has been an amazing mentor and generous with his time. Today Parliament is a lot more child, parent and family friendly, than it was before 2017 when he became speaker.

"He made rulings on some pretty simple matters, like why wouldn't babies be allowed in the lobbies and even allowing babies into the chamber."

Rurawhe has formally vacated the Labour Party Caucus but is still a member of the Party.

"The role is completely unbiased and the Speaker must allow the government to be held to account," he said.

Rurawhe said he hopes his Te Ao Māori Māori view of the world will help understanding of upcoming constitutional changes that New Zealanders will be confronted with in the years ahead.

"Kaupapa Māori is an absolutely valid was as determining things as much as legal precedence like natural justice," he said.

"I have also had a lot of experience chairing governance entities, in particular at Iwi, Hapu and Māori organisations. I probably learned the most about good governance from school board of trustees hui.

"But to chair your iwi has its own challenges."

Rurawhe is a grandson of Matiu and Iriaka Rātana, both Members of Parliament for the former Western Māori electorate from 1945 to 1969. He is also a great grandson of Rātana Church founder T. W. Ratana.

Before politics, Rurawhe was heading down a path of church service - a role he may well go back to when he retires from politics.

But for this moment in time, Rurawhe (Ngati Apa), is both anxious and nervous about his new role at Parliament.

"It is a daunting position and one I go into with my eyes wide open," he said.

The Speaker is the ultimate authority in the House of Parliament and former speakers have used the position to be judge, jury and sometimes executioner of MPs.

"Through my experiences I'd like to apply some of those strategies to add value in the chamber and Speaker's Office as an expression of the diversity that Aotearoa New Zealand actually is Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori!"

