State Highway 25A re-opens, the moment of truth for finance minister Nicola Willis and Auckland Transport’s costly plans for Blockhouse Bay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New police recruit Farheen Ali knows police work like the back of her hand.

Though she just graduated last week from police college, Ali has been in the police family for over five years - working in the Emergency Comms Centre (111) as a communicator.

She is one of 62 officers to have graduated from the Police Wing 371 and marched out under the eye of Mark Mitchell - his first graduation as Police Minister.

Ali, who has a Bachelor of Arts majoring in psychology and sociology, will report for her first shift as a police officer at Counties-Manukau on Christmas Day.

Constable Farheen Ali will report for her first shift as a police officer on Christmas Day.

Born in Fiji, Ali moved to Australia as a youngster and then to New Zealand with her mum.

“I moved to New Zealand when I was about 10 and grew up in South Auckland,” Ali said.

“The reason I joined police is because I have always had a passion for youth and families and stems from the type of environment I grew up in.

“I always knew joining the police is what I wanted to do. I want to make an impact for families especially in South Auckland.”

Ali got her first taste of policing when she joined the Police Communications Centre in Auckland.

The 27-year-old worked in the Comms Centre for five years.

Graduates of Police Wing 371 just in time for Christmas.

“That was a stepping stone and gave me a wealth of experience,” Ali said.

“It’s good experience that I will take with me on the front line.

“When you take a 111 call, people are under stress and you have to keep a clear head to quickly realise the situation. You are the first point of contact and you experience the stress and emotion first hand.”

The youngest of three children, Ali is looking forward to her new challenge, starting in Counties Manukau on Christmas Day.

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.