Home / Kahu

Neuroscience meets tikanga Māori in series helping families raise resilient tamariki

Ella Wilks
Head of Newsroom Video, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Tammy is a busy mum with two beautiful boys. She co-parents with her ex-partner Lewy and their stepmum Jade. They’re all still navigating the co-parenting space.

A New Zealand on Air-funded docuseries, combining cutting-edge brain science with centuries-old Māori wisdom, is helping whānau across Aotearoa navigate the emotional ups and downs of raising children.

Produced by Faultline Films and hosted by neuroscience educator and child counsellor Nathan Wallis (Ngā Puhi), the 12 episodes spanning two series

