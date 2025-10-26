Neuroscience Educator Nathan Wallis. Photo / Supplied

At the heart of the series is a simple but powerful premise: understand what’s happening in the brain, honour whakapapa and use commonsense, culturally aligned tools to build stronger relationships at home.

This kaupapa blends two distinct but deeply complementary knowledge systems. From neuroscience, we learn how the brain develops, how emotions can hijack the system and why the first 1000 days of a child’s life are golden. From tikanga Māori, we’re reminded of the power of whanaungatanga (relationships), manaakitanga (care) and kotahitanga (unity).

Each episode in the first series follows a practical, repeatable arc: a whānau seeks guidance, Aunty Hinewirangi offers a grounding kōrero, Wallis listens deeply and helps co-design a plan, and the whānau regathers for a hui to align and move forward. The advice is accessible and actionable – bite-sized strategies whānau can try right away.

Every episode begins the same way: by listening. Wallis speaks with parents, caregivers, teachers and tamariki to understand the full picture. But the real magic happens in the hui – bringing everyone together to create shared understanding and a single, cohesive plan. “Consistency between adults is key,” Wallis says. “It’s not about having all the answers; it’s about having one approach that everyone can stick to.”

Brain-first, whānau-first

The series promotes a brain-first approach to parenting, built around three core ideas: attachment, regulation and co-regulation. When parents regulate themselves – soft voices, open posture, steady presence – children feel safer and more able to learn.

One key insight? Naming emotions helps the brain calm down. When kids are overwhelmed, their amygdala – the brain’s alarm system – drowns out the rational prefrontal cortex. Telling them to “calm down” rarely works. But saying, “You’re really frustrated”, does. Brain imaging studies show that accurate emotional labelling reduces stress and re-engages the thinking brain.

The series draws deeply from Te Ao Māori. Rituals such as karakia, waiata, or goodbye routines signal safety and predictability – especially important for neurodivergent tamariki. These shared rhythms reinforce mauri (lifeforce) and keep whānau grounded.

Another standout strategy is the “Mate Date” – 10 minutes of child-led, one-on-one time each week. No coaching, no correcting – just focused connection. It’s a deceptively simple ritual that strengthens attachment and calms chaos, especially in large or co-parenting households.

Rather than framing challenging behaviour as defiance, this kaupapa invites whānau to see it as communication. The tools are validation (naming feelings), co-regulation (lending calm) and collective planning (the hui). It’s a shift from punishment to partnership.

Neurodiversity is also treated with nuance and respect. ADHD, autism, anxiety and other differences aren’t deficits – they’re simply different wiring. When adults see strengths first and adapt their approach, tamariki flourish.

“Some kids are wired for wow,” Wallis says. “They don’t need fixing – they need scaffolding.”

Forget fear-based discipline. This programme champions boundaries that are clear, kind and consistent – rooted in relationship, not control. It’s about working with your child, not against them. Or, as the team puts it: guide, don’t collide.

With a toolkit grounded in science and tikanga, this series offers more than parenting advice – it’s a reframing of what it means to raise children in Aotearoa. In a time when modern whānau face more pressure than ever, this blend of mātauranga Māori and neuroscience offers something rare: hope, insight and real tools for real families.