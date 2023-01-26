Tiki Taane is excited to perform covers of hit songs by The Prodigy like 'Firestarter' with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra. Photo / Candice Luke

Superstar producer and musician Tiki Taane is gearing up to perform at Auckland’s Synthony in the Domain 2023 music festival.

He will be on double duty, as he’s also mixing for summer festival favourite Shapeshifter, who will perform their only show for the season.

The 46-piece Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, led by acclaimed conductor Sarah-Grace Williams, will provide a stunning backdrop for the lineup of vocalists, featuring full sets from pop songstress Kimbra and the legendary Sir Dave Dobbyn and his band.

The lineup also includes vocalist Ella Monnery, singer-songwriter Jeremy Redmore, saxophonist Lewis McCallum and Bella Kalolo (Ngāti Porou, Samoan, Tongan).

Ngāti Porou, Samoan and Tongan vocalist Bella Kalolo.

The inaugural event will take over Pukekawa/Auckland Domain on Saturday, April 1 across two stages featuring electronic dance music and spectacular visuals.

Inspired by the annual Hyde Park summer concert series in London, the event is whānau-friendly, for all ages.

Tiki Taane (Ngāti Maniapoto) is excited for the next generation to be introduced to a new sound and style of music.

“It will blow their minds and be something that they’ll always remember for the rest of their lives.”

“It’s such a unique experience and, in my opinion as a musician, working with an orchestra is the pinnacle of your career.”

Tiki Taane isn’t new to performing with the backing of an orchestra, as he took the stage in his hometown of Ōtautahi/Christchurch in 2021 with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Tali, rapper Big Sima, and his two children Charlie and Karcia.

“It is the most amazing, powerful, dynamic experience when you work with a 40-piece orchestra and they’re just going for it and you’re in the zone with them. It’s amazing.”

Tiki Taane will cover a medley of hits by the group that originally inspired his passion for electronic dance music, ‘90s band The Prodigy.

Keith Flint of The Prodigy performs on stage at Trusts Stadium in Auckland. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

As a teen, he was part of a heavy metal/punk/thrash band called Cultivation, but he found a new musical path when he came across the award-winning English electropunk group.

“I’d sing songs about legalising marijuana and growing cannabis. The Prodigy was the first act and style of music that pricked my ears up into rave music and bass culture. They were the gateway into the rave scene, which is where I ended up.”

He went on to join one of the most popular Aotearoa music acts of the time, Salmonella Dub, which he stayed with for 11 years, honing his craft before going solo.

At the turn of this year, Tiki celebrated his 29th year of New Year’s Eve gigging, heading into 2023 with shows every weekend until April, but Synthony in the Domain is the one he’s looking the most forward to.

“It’s very unique. You’re not gonna see anything like this. Synthony are really pushing the boundaries.”

Hosted by Aroha and MC’d by ZM’s Clint Roberts, Synthony No. 4 will reimagine the most well-known dance anthems and future classics with a new setlist curated by DJ Dick Johnson, with musical arrangement by Ryan Youens.

Featuring music from The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, Eric Prydz and some of Aotearoa’s biggest hits of all time, Synthony in the Domain 2023 is touted as the perfect way to end summer.

Synthony in the Domain

When: Saturday April 1, Auckland Domain

Who: Kimbra, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Miss Connie (Sneaky Sound System), Tiki Taane, Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez), Savage, Ella Monnery, Jeremy Redmore, Bella Kalolo, and saxophonist Lewis McCallum with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.