Dennis Marsh, New Zealand’s bestselling country music artist, was the headline act in a Red Cross charity concert at the weekend, for families affected by the war in Ukraine.

Marsh says this concert holds a place in his heart and is something Māori can relate to.

“I think today is one of the most important ones for us. I think our people had the same type of experience hundreds of years ago, with the British. But now we can see it happening all over the world.”

It’s been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine and, with support needed in the country for weapon resupplies, the funds raised from the concert have a different purpose.

Ukrainian composer and concert organiser Sergiy Klymchuk says people are at the heart of the matter.

“This is a humanitarian project - the money raised will not be used for buying more weapons. The money raised from this charity concert is going to be used for ordinary and normal people in Ukraine affected by the war, via the Red Cross and via Music Appeal Ukraine,” he says.

Klymchuk says he hopes the music will help remind people about the plight of his people, so support for them continues.

“People are probably tired of listening to the same news. Obviously, there was more coverage last year but, unfortunately, the war is still going on and people are suffering, people are leaving the country. There are heaps of people killed on the battlefield. So we still have an obligation to support ordinary people in the Ukraine,” Says Klymchuk

Marsh says, “I wish them all the best, just like I’m wishing these people all the best.”