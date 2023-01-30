Mum of five heading for world beauty pageant competition in Bulgaria

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill competed in the Ms Woman of the Universe NZ 2022 competition. Photo / Whakaata Māori

A proud mana wāhine and mother of five crowned in the Ms Woman of the Universe NZ 2022 competition is heading to Bulgaria this year to compete in the international competition.

Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill (Ngāi Tama Wera ki Tūwharetoa) has faced many challenges in her life head-on - with her first hurdle being becoming a mother at the age of 16.

“I have always been told quite young, and as soon as I became a mother, that I ruined my life choosing to become a young mother, and was told I wasn’t good enough, couldn’t do that, it’s impossible, I would fail.”

Now a mother of five and recently separated from her partner, Hill faced the challenge of being a single parent and still competing in the competition.

The talented and beautiful Jerrie-Lee Ngareta Hill. Photo / Whakaata Māori

“During my time as a mother, I gave up a lot of hobbies and interests to prioritise my responsibility, love and dedication as a mother. I did so much that I started to feel I had lost myself in the process.”

Hill reflected that there was more to life, so when the pageant came along, she took a chance at something different.

“I learned new skills, was surrounded by other like-minded and empowering women and, most importantly, I rediscovered myself.”

Hill said the most complex challenge of the pageant was being a single parent while keeping a regular health and fitness routine, organising babysitting and trying to attend all important pageant-related events.

“Ironically, they have also been my greatest inspiration to keep me driven throughout my pageant journey. So, definitely a challenge, and yet an energy source for my drive.”

Hill used her passion for acting, modelling and writing while celebrating her strong Māori heritage on the pageant stage.

“Sure, there are the downfalls, such as the cost of competing in a national and international-level pageant, time requirements and commitment.”

“But I left this competition feeling empowered, inspired and driven; I feel that the benefits completely outweigh the costs.”

Hill believes Māori and Pasifika people are beautiful and talented and thinks they should take a positive risk and give a pageants a go.

“If not for the empowerment aspect, the positive experiences gained, then certainly for sharing and celebrating our proud Maori culture to the whole of New Zealand and the world.”