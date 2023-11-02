The woman's car was a write-off after being stolen and crashed into a roundabout.

A mum whose car was stolen by a Napier teenager has thrown her support behind the thief, despite the woman’s vehicle having no insurance and being written off.

The Napier woman - who told the Herald she comes from a “gang whānau background” - said she noticed her car was missing on the night of October 8 and called police.

“I then heard my car had crashed into a median barrier and roundabout and the occupants ran off but were caught by police,” the woman said.

“There was about $6k worth of damage and I had no insurance as it had lapsed following Cyclone Gabrielle.”

A police spokesperson confirmed a teenager was arrested following a crash involving a stolen vehicle and a barrier on Lee Rd, Taradale about 4.20am on October 8.

“Police located the vehicle parked on Titoki St, after they had left the scene of the crash, and a 15-year-old was detained for EBA [evidential breath alcohol] procedures.”

The woman said having her car stolen was the last thing she needed, but when she went to clear her belongings from her car, which was parked on the side of the road, she found her Bible.

The owner of the stolen car was happy no one was hurt in the crash.

“I know that had something to do with no one being hurt from the crash,” she said.

Friends and whānau also noticed her crashed car on the side of the road.

”Everybody kept messaging me, ‘hey I saw your car are you okay?

“The next day the car was towed to the wreckers.”

Following the crash, the car owner requested a whānau hui with the girl’s family, the girl’s lawyer and Oranga Tamariki because she wanted to find out more about the teen’s situation.

“Her family was worried that I was going to react badly being from a gang whānau and everything,” the woman said with a laugh.

“But I heard she had been going through a tough time and she didn’t need me putting the boot into her as well.

“I was glad she was safe and when I saw my car, it could have been quite serious.”

The woman had supported the teen through the legal process.

“I learned the girl’s has been having a rough time lately and her mum can’t afford to pay reparation,” the woman said.

“I understand the girl’s remorse and have already forgiven her.

“I only asked she get awhi [support] with AOD [Alcohol and Other Drug] treatment and get onboard a healthy youth programme.

“I know she’s a good girl.”

