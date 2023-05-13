Voyager 2022 media awards
Motorsport: Rising star Kaleb Ngatoa debuts in Japan

Motorsport star Kaleb Ngatoa. Photo / Whakaata Maori

By Kelvin McDonald of Whakaata Māori

Māori motorsport star Kaleb Ngatoa (Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi) makes his debut in Japan today.

The 21-year-old, who was the third fastest in qualifying on Saturday, is racing in the formula regional Japanese championship in Suzuka, a city 50km southwest of Nagoya.

The championship utilises similar equipment to that which Ngatoa proved a race winner in Aotearoa. He recently enjoyed success in the formula regional Oceania championship winning his first race of the season.

Kaleb with his parents Robbie Ngatoa and Tracey Toulmin after winning the Oceania championship. Photo / Whakaata Maori
Ngatoa is competing under the Suketina team banner which has strong ties to TGM, a leading super formula team.

The Japanese competition is part of a series of regional driver development championships certified by FIA, motorsport’s world governing body.

Ngatoa’s two races in Suzuka can be watched live on the formula regional Japanese YouTube channel at 11.40am and 6.20pm on Sunday (NZ time).

