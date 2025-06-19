Q: You’re a champion of te reo, how do you incorporate this into your music?

A: I’m a Māori artist who creates reo Māori music, so I guess that’s how I incorporate reo into my music.

Q: You’re performing alongside some other incredible indigenous artists at this year’s Matariki broadcast. What does Matariki mean to you and how will you be acknowledging it this year?

A: Matariki is a time to reflect on the year past, remember those passed on and look to the year ahead. This year I’ll be spending it reflecting, and remembering those that have passed. I’ll also be gigging which will be fun.

Eugene Fuimaono (left) and MOHI will be performing for the Matariki broadcast show.

Q: Matariki mā Puanga is broadcast on multiple networks and will be watched by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders – will this broadcast be your biggest audience yet?

A: Yes I think so, such an honour to perform! I can’t wait!

Q: You’re performing two songs - Starry Skies and My Love. Tell us a bit about these songs and what do they mean to you?

A: Starry Skies is written about someone very close to me who passed away a few years ago now. I thought it’d be fitting to pay tribute to her during this wāhanga o te tau.

My Love is a song that talks about finding love in outer space, an other-worldly type of love. In this song, I reference Hiwa, the star associated with granting wishes and realising aspirations for the coming year.

Q: Have you made any resolutions or intentions for the new year?

A: Probably just to continue what I’m doing, making good music with good people, and sharing it with the world.