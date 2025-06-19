Advertisement
Home / Kahu

MOHI to perform at Matariki mā Puanga broadcast with new single

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Eugene Fuimaono and Mohi will be performing for the Matariki TV-Iwi radio broadcast show.

  • Award-winning musician MOHI will perform at the Matariki mā Puanga broadcast on Friday.
  • He’ll perform ‘My Love’ and a new single ‘Starry Skies’ from his upcoming album.
  • MOHI’s album reflects his Māori upbringing and incorporates te reo Māori into his music.

Award-winning musician and Aotearoa’s neo-soul lover boy MOHI (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) is one of a handful of musicians who have the privilege of performing at this year’s national multi network broadcast – Matariki mā Puanga – on Friday via Whakaata Māori

