Award-winning musician and Aotearoa’s neo-soul lover boy MOHI (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa, Ngāi Te Rangi and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa) is one of a handful of musicians who have the privilege of performing at this year’s national multi network broadcast – Matariki mā Puanga – on Friday via Whakaata Māoriand Iwi radio.
He’s performing a hit “My Love” and a yet-to-be-released single “Starry Skies” from his upcoming album The Flowers That Grow. He shares with the NZ Herald what this means to him:
Question: You’ve recently released the first half of your third album – The Flowers That Grow. Tell us about this music. (When and how did it come about? Is there a theme that unites these tracks?)
Answer: I wrote this album in a span of three weeks, a song a day. This album traces back to my childhood, my upbringing, my mates, and the stories we hold growing up as Māori kids on the Westside, and pays homage to those I’ve lost over the years. TFTGFTP delves deeper into the neosoul, hip hop genres, with every piece of each song holding its own meaning from lyric and word choice, to music and sound.
Q: You’re a champion of te reo, how do you incorporate this into your music?
A: I’m a Māori artist who creates reo Māori music, so I guess that’s how I incorporate reo into my music.
Q: You’re performing alongside some other incredible indigenous artists at this year’s Matariki broadcast. What does Matariki mean to you and how will you be acknowledging it this year?
A: Matariki is a time to reflect on the year past, remember those passed on and look to the year ahead. This year I’ll be spending it reflecting, and remembering those that have passed. I’ll also be gigging which will be fun.
Q: Matariki mā Puanga is broadcast on multiple networks and will be watched by hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders – will this broadcast be your biggest audience yet?
A: Yes I think so, such an honour to perform! I can’t wait!
Q: You’re performing two songs - Starry Skies and My Love. Tell us a bit about these songs and what do they mean to you?
A: Starry Skies is written about someone very close to me who passed away a few years ago now. I thought it’d be fitting to pay tribute to her during this wāhanga o te tau.
My Love is a song that talks about finding love in outer space, an other-worldly type of love. In this song, I reference Hiwa, the star associated with granting wishes and realising aspirations for the coming year.
Q: Have you made any resolutions or intentions for the new year?
A: Probably just to continue what I’m doing, making good music with good people, and sharing it with the world.