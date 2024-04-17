TV presenter Moana Maniapoto and son Hikurangi Jackson are finalists in the 2024 media awards.

Television presenter Moana Maniapoto and her producer son Hikurangi Jackson have been named as finalists for the 2024 Voyager Media Awards.

Maniapoto is the host of the Te Ao with Moana show that screens on Whakaata Māori and is a finalist for Te Tohu Kairangi Award, which recognises excellence in Māori storytelling including mātauranga Māori and tikanga.

Other finalists for the award include former Whakaata Māori staff D’Angelo Martin from Great Southern TV and Mihingarangi Forbes from Aotearoa Media Collective.

Te Ao with Moana TV team. Cameron Bennett, Jess Tyson, Moana Maniapoto, Treenie Kowhai and Hikurangi Jackson.

Te Ao with Moana producer Hikurangi Jackson is a finalist for the Gordon McLauchlan Journalism Award, which recognises excellence in lifestyle journalism - including travel, arts and entertainment.

Last year Maniapoto won Best Reporting - Arts and Culture at the 2023 Voyager Awards and Te Ao with Moana won the Best Current Affairs award in both 2021 and 2022.



