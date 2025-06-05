Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Mislabelling of nicotine in vapes sparks call for stricter regulations

Joseph Los'e
By
Kaupapa Māori Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Over half of the nicotine labels on vapes tested were labelled incorrectly. Photo / Jenov Jenovallen

Over half of the nicotine labels on vapes tested were labelled incorrectly. Photo / Jenov Jenovallen

  • Hapai Te Hauora has criticised vape companies following revelations nicotine levels are widely mislabelled in NZ.
  • More than half the 221 vaping products tested had inaccurate nicotine levels - mostly lower than stated.
  • The mislabelling could hinder smoking cessation efforts and increase addiction risks.

Māori health organisation Hapai Te Hauora is furious at the contents of a report in today’s NZ Medical Journal that reveals widespread mislabelling of nicotine levels on e-liquid vape products.

Two hundred and twenty one vaping products sold in New Zealand were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu