Jasmine Graham, Māori Public Health Manager for Tobacco Control for Hāpai Te Hauora, said the data confirms what Hapai has long suspected.

“If vaping is presented as a smoking cessation tool, then we must ... ensure vapes are a safe and effective short-term alternative,” she said.

“Currently, vaping is an option provided by local stop smoking services as a nicotine alternative to help quit smoking ... Leaving people in the dark about the amount of nicotine they’re consuming undermines efforts to quit smoking and risks people developing deeper addictions.”

Jasmine Graham, Hapai Te Hauora.

The report found more than half the vape products tested had inaccurate nicotine levels when compared to the information provided on their labels or packages.

Leaving people in the dark about the amount of nicotine they’re consuming undermines efforts to quit smoking Māori health agency Hapai Te Hauora

“Most of the mislabelled products (95%) had significantly less nicotine than advertised—some by over 50%," the report said.

“This mislabelling could make it harder for people trying to stop smoking; if they do not get enough nicotine from vaping, they may return to smoking, which would increase the risks they face.

“Alternatively, they could begin vaping more frequently or intensely, which could also increase health risks. A small number of mislabelled products (5%) had more nicotine than stated, which could raise addiction risks. These findings highlight the need for stronger enforcement of regulations and greater transparency about product testing results.”

“This mislabelling could make it harder for people trying to stop smoking; if they do not get enough nicotine from vaping, they may return to smoking, NZ Medical Journal Report.

Researcher Dr Jude Ball said the 221 vape products were randomly selected and were from local and international suppliers.

“There are new products coming out all the time. It’s a big market.”

Ball said there were major issues with mislabelling nicotine levels.

“For people using vaping to quit smoking, and it has less nicotine, it will not satisfy their cravings,” Ball said.

“They could vape more or breathe in more deeply or go back to smokes, and that’s a real concern.”

Joseph Los’e is an award winning journalist and joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and prior to joining NZME worked urban Māori organisation Whānau Waipareira.