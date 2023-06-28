Millions available to help removal of silt from whenua Māori in Hawke’s Bay, Tairāwhiti

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread destruction across New Zealand's North Island, with towns cut off and thousands left without power. Photo / Getty Images

Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread destruction across New Zealand's North Island, with towns cut off and thousands left without power. Photo / Getty Images

An $30 million injection of Government funding will help Māori land owners remove sediment and debris from whenua in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

This money will be available through grants to help owners of whenua Māori with costs related to the clean-up of sediment and debris.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said the new money was on top of the $172m the Government announced last month to help local authorities and commercial property owners manage sediment and debris.

“While several regions have some issues with sediment and debris, this funding should target Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti where the impacts and needs are the greatest,” Jackson told the Herald.

“Māori landowners who have completed or who continue their clean-up phase are eligible for funding, along with those seeking support to begin clean-up activities on whenua Māori,” Jackson said.

Ministers Willie Jackson and Peeni Henare in Hastings last month, announcing the new fund package for Māori-led initiatives.

“Months on, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay communities are still dealing with the aftermath of the cyclone, and we remain committed to supporting their post-cyclone recovery.

“We’re confident this combination of support for local authorities, commercial properties and whenua Māori will help the regions recover. The settings for these will ensure the funding gets to where it needs to go.

“We understand the package has been generally well received by councils and businesses.

“This funding is the latest in our rolling maul of initiatives to support recovery and is in addition to the $172m announced last month to help local authorities and commercial property owners manage sediment and debris.”

“The Whenua Māori Service in Te Puni Kōkiri is working with whenua Māori owners to understand their needs and aspirations and will be providing support to make applications,” Willie Jackson said

Te Puni Kōkiri is also administering $2m of the $10.15m woody debris fund that was announced in Budget 2023. This $2 million has been allocated specifically to manage woody debris in catchments on whenua Māori.

“The community has made clear the need for immediate action on removing woody debris. We recognise it will take a multi-faceted approach, and this goes someway in supporting action,” said Forestry Minister Peeni Henare.

“With more rain in these regions, there is a clear need to remove woody debris as soon as possible to avoid it causing any further damage.”