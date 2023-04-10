The Due Drop Hope Triathlon Challenge will kick off in Mangonui today. Photo / Supplied

Former elite athletes and mental health campaigner Mike King are just hours from the start line of an epic cross-country triathlon from the top of the motu, to Wellington.

The 16-day relay featuring sport heavyweights like All Black great “Kamo Kid” Ian Jones, MNZM, triathlon world champion Rick Wells, MBE and NRL star Richie Barnett and a slew of non-athletes, is seeking to raise awareness of King’s free counselling service Gumboot Friday, for tamariki in the regions.

Initially scheduled for February, the Due Drop Hope Challenge event was postponed when King’s charities I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday stepped in to support whānau devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the I Am Hope Wellness Centre in Hawke’s Bay and an ongoing flood-relief fundraiser.

“Everyone was so disappointed when our plans were delayed, especially after the mammoth logistical effort and many sleepless nights that went to planning and organising everything, from our tiny team of staff to volunteers, participants, sponsors and supporters.” King said.

The long and winding road for the Due Drop Hope Challenge from Te Tai Tokerau to Pōneke. Photo / Supplied

“But there’s no point in sitting around moping. We got ourselves to the East Coast and went straight to work talking to the community about their needs and set up the wellness centre to get as many families the help they needed urgently.”

The triathlon kicks off in Mangonui in Te Tai Tokerau from Tuesday with participants travelling down through Kerikeri and Whangārei, through to Tāmaki Makaurau, down the east coast of the Bay of Plenty, before heading inland to Rotorua and across to Taranaki, Hawera, Whanganui, Palmerston North, Paraparaumu and finishing up in Wellington.

“Everyone’s pumped and ready to go.” King says.

“We can’t wait to meet with the communities along the way and let them know, help is available, help is here and we want your kids to use it. This is what we’re all about.”

Whānau can donate to the Due Drop Hope Challenge on Givealittle or text ‘Boots’ to 469 to make a $3 donation.