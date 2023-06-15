Hospitals use social media to stem the flow of non-urgent patients. Video / Supplied

The country’s busiest hospital Middlemore has turned to social media to help stem the flow of non-urgent patients who turn up daily to its emergency department.

Hundreds turn up to the South Auckland hospital’s ED daily, and though no one is turned away, the wait time can be hours depending on each person’s medical situation.

Middlemore clinical director Vanessa Thornton said to help people make informed decisions, the hospital has produced six informational videos outlining alternatives people could consider before heading to the hospital.

The videos, Thornton said, feature Polynesian voices and faces.

“Our Emergency Department is always very busy and, as with all Emergency Departments, wait times will vary depending on the clinical priority of the patient presenting,” Thornton said.

“All patients who present to our Emergency Department are triaged by a nurse and we always prioritise care so that those who need it urgently are seen quicker than those with less serious illnesses. This may mean some people with less serious conditions or injuries may need to wait for treatment.”

“Where clinically appropriate, triage nurses may offer patients the option to seek clinical assessment and treatment via local Urgent Care Clinics, GPs, or a telehealth provider such as Healthline.”





Middlemore clinical director Dr Vanessa Thornton. Photo / Richard Robinson

The majority of people who visit Middlemore’s ED are Polynesian. Polynesians make up 58 per cent of South Auckland’s 360,000 residents, according to the 2018 census.

Thornton said with the winter rush on its way, pharmacists would play a major support role.

“In terms of presentations, between 2022-2023, Māori and Pasifika have accounted for approximately 54 per cent of those at our Emergency Department,” Thornton said.

“This winter, Māori, Pasifika, children under 14 years of age, and Community Service Card (CSC) holders will be able to access free advice and, if needed, medication for minor health conditions at over 600 participating pharmacies in Counties Manukau and across Auckland plus selected regions across the country.

“The service is part of the Winter Preparedness Plan and looks to increase the availability of trusted care and advice to communities closer to home, reducing pressure on general practice and hospital services in areas recognised as consistently and persistently experiencing system pressures.”

Thornton also reiterated: “Please remember that anyone who does need urgent, or emergency care should come to ED without delay or call 111.

“Our ED remains open 24/7, 365 days a year, and we do not turn anyone away who is seeking medical help.”

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e, a journalist since 1991, was a former news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. Before joining NZME, he worked for 12 years for non Government organisation, Te Whānau o Waipareira.