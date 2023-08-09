Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is standing for Te Pāti Māori on the general roll. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

“He tipu e rea au mai ngā nekeneke o ōku Matua Tupuna ki taku kainga o Rotorua nui a Kahumatamomoe.”

“My home Rotorua is like I am that seed growing among the knowledge and strength of my ancestors - Rotorua our home.”

That’s why it should come as no shock to anyone that I am standing for Te Pāti Māori in Rotorua.

There’s no time like the present.

After 11 years as a Rotorua Lakes Councillor, I know I have a grasp of what’s going on and what’s going wrong in my town.

Rotorua, like the rest of the country, is coming to terms with post-pandemic life, and Te Pāti Māori is serious about the wellbeing of all families, which is a policy priority.

The results of the pandemic lockdowns have been severe and unprecedented, but I see so much untapped potential within Rotorua that has yet to be unrealised and unleashed.

In Rotorua, you can’t pick and choose who is more deserving than others. Our young people need to be in education, training or employment. Their skills and contribution are an essential part of our rebuild.

I encourage them to see how important and invaluable they are to the future of Rotorua. Our families with children need warm, safe housing that suits their needs – it’s a basic human right. Long-term emergency housing in motels is not the answer.

Older citizens tell me they are finding it difficult to make ends meet on fixed incomes.

Our kaumātua and kuia are valued members of the Rotorua community, who should be thriving, not just surviving in their old age, because they have certainly earnt it.

Rotorua has experienced many significant social issues that require focused attention and leadership.

We will need all of that and then some to navigate successfully through the coming years.

My approach is best summed up as pragmatic, principled and proactive.

Of course, we could just keep our fingers crossed and hope things will get better, but that’s not good enough for me.

I applaud the Rotorua business owners who continue to get up every morning to meet the challenges that being in business brings daily.

I see the unwavering commitment and stubborn streak in them as they take care of their responsibilities diligently, and they deserve to be successful.

We must recognise the world has changed and so must we. We have the potential to do a reset and envision and create a new reality for Rotorua. It is our home. It is our future.

It is our responsibility.

We are in this together, so I’m saying let’s get on with it and make it happen.

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post and chairwoman of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency. She was also a former Rotorua councillor.