The Rotorua Business Chamber rapid-fire question forum proved a winning formula for Te Pāti Māori Rotorua candidate Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

Raukawa-Tait, who is standing for the seat of Rotorua, scored 46 per cent of the public vote among the six candidates participating in last Thursday’s debate while National’s Todd McLay was second with 23 per cent. Labour’s Ben Sandford 19 per cent, Act’s Martin Rozeboom 6 per cent, Independent John Naera 3 per cent and New Zealand Party’s Kariana Black-Vercoe also scored 3 per cent.

Raukawa-Tait said the quick fire section made candidates think fast on their feet.

Raukawa-Tait said she had spoken to a number of National supporters who said while they thought she would make an outstanding member of Parliament for Rotorua, they just don’t know if they can make the switch and vote for her instead of the incumbent.

Raukawa-Tait hoped the Rotorua voters would vote for what was best rather than follow tradition.

“Trust yourself. I know it is scary to stop doing what you’ve always done in the past. It’ll be tough breaking what is probably a lifetime’s voting habit but Rotorua’s reputation matters,” Raukawa-Tait said.

Seeing the city and district featuring on the front pages of national newspapers and TV for all the wrong reasons is damaging and must stop Raukawa-Tait said.

“Rotorua must regain its pride and self-belief. Both have been severely dented in the last couple of years.

“I’m asking all voters to step out of their comfort zone and the majority are telling me that they are absolutely prepared to do that. That’s why I am not surprised with this result.

“Voting the same old way keeping our fingers crossed, hoping things will simply get better is not going to happen. The world has changed, New Zealand has changed and so has Rotorua.”

“There are always two sides to most issues, and I listen to everyone - not just the views of the well-heeled, who will often stridently tell me what they think is good for Rotorua families, many of whom are struggling.

“We are all in this together and we must move forward together. I do not believe in playing favourites.”

The Te Pāti Māori candidate is reminding everyone in Rotorua that they have the power to turn the tide.

“We can either rise to the occasion or we remain as we are right now. The future of Rotorua can’t get locked in the status quo. It’s not an option. We deserve better than that.”





