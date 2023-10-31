Auckland Viaduct restaurant owner Leo Molloy will donate all winnings from a $5k Melbourne Cup bet to charities.

Auckland Viaduct restaurant owner Leo Molloy will donate all winnings from a $5k Melbourne Cup bet to charities.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Auckland businessman Leo Molloy is hoping a $5k Melbourne Cup punt will add thousands to Dave Letele’s BBM charity and another charity yet to be decided.

Molloy, who will screen the race at his HQ downtown Viaduct Bar on Tuesday, has been given $5000 by Entain — the TAB’s new owner — to put on a horse in the race that stops two nations.

“Cam Rodger who is the CEO of Entain — and a good bugger — has come to us and said ‘do you fancy a $5k free bet’,” Molloy said.

“Who is going to say no to that.”

BBM charity boss Dave Letele.

Molloy contacted Letele to check if he was okay with the proposal of receiving half of any winnings from the race.

“I contacted Dave because I am aware of some ethical issues around poverty and gambling,” Molloy said.

“But Dave said BBM is always grateful for any and all support they receive.

“So BBM will take half of any proceeds from the bet and I am not sure yet who or how the other half will be spent, but there are many worthy charities deserved.”

Letele said he was grateful to Molloy, who has been a long-time supporter of the work his programmes do for the community.

“Leo has been a fantastic supporter of BBM and I am always appreciative of his friendship and his ongoing financial support for BBM,” Letele said.

#MelbourneCup We’ve been gifted $5,000 for a free bet by the TAB. 😯 If our bet comes through, we’ll be donating half of the proceeds to Brown Buttabean’s charity work. We’ve got capacity for walk ups at HQ, as well as 80 at Little HQ - perfect for a corporate event! See you next Tuesday. 🐎🐎🐎 #melbournecup #aucklandbarscene #aucklandcity Posted by HeadQuarters Viaduct on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Molloy, who in one of his past lives was a jockey as well as being a trained veterinarian, has contacted respected horse trainer Steve McKee — who owned and trained the sensational Kiwi mare Sunline and racing aficionado Mark Claydon — for his thoughts.

Jockey James McDonald celebrates after riding Verry Elleegant to victory in the Melbourne Cup last year. Photo / AP

He will also seek guidance from New Zealand’s greatest jockey, James McDonald, who last week rode the winner in the Cox Plate, and another great Kiwi horse trainer Chris Waller, who are both based in Australia.

McDonald will ride Gold Trip, the favourite for the Melbourne Cup.

Molly said it will be a one-bet race and his team had narrowed it down to four chances.

“The average price is around $6 and if we get it right, BBM will get $15k and another charity $15k,” Molloy said.

Joseph Los’e joined NZME in 2022 as Kaupapa Māori Editor. Los’e was a chief reporter, news director at the Sunday News newspaper covering crime, justice and sport. He was also editor of the NZ Truth and, prior to joining NZME, worked for 12 years for Te Whānau o Waipareira.