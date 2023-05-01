Professional Boxer, Mea Motu. Photo / Supplied

Mea Motu says she’s still pinching herself after her victory last Thursday at the Fight for Life Charity Boxing event last Thursday in Tāmaki.

“I’m still just waking up as a mother but realising that I have won a world title, so I have to just keep reminding myself.”

Motu (Te Rarawa) beat Canada’s Tania Walters for the IBO Super Bantamweight title in an exciting 10-round bout.

The 33-year-old mother of five said that controlling her emotions at the beginning of the bout was key for her composure, especially after a passionate haka by her whānau as she made her way to the ring.

“My children are my biggest inspiration and they make me the most emotional but they also give me that determination.”

Mea Motu defeats Canada's Tania Walters to win the IBO Super Bantamweight World Title Fight. Photo / Photosport

‘Don’t be ashamed’

As a former victim of domestic violence, Motu shared a powerful message to people going through similar experiences, as she spoke to Neil Waka on Te Ao Tapatahi this morning.

“Don’t be ashamed, and use your voice,” she says.

“If we stay silent, we are letting that abuser win, because we’re not speaking. I was always ashamed and I lived under that shame, and I felt like it was my fault but it wasn’t.”

“I needed to be stronger for myself so I took that leap of faith and I built a relationship with my coach and his wife … They protected me and sheltered me and now I am where I am.”

Motu is now on the hunt for more titles and has at least five in her sight - the WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and Ring Magazine belts.







