Puanga is higher in the sky than Matariki and is seen by the South Island tribes and the far north iwi on the West Coast of Aotearoa. Some iwi celebrate Puanga before Matariki because Matariki cannot be seen as clearly across Aotearoa.
And even here in Tamaki, our western tribes couldn’t see Matariki because of a big dark front.
So when Puanga comes up, all of the East Coast tribes will see that.
Puanga is in our skies for about two to three weeks. In May, you’ll see it disappear on the other side, then it rises back up in the east.
Puanga and Matariki share similar significance, the highest being a time of reflection and a time to plan for the future.
It sets the scene to remember our loved ones who have died in the previous 12 months.
And so when the sun goes down on that last day of the previous year, a new rising of the sun will happen. And with that new day comes new hope and a new future.
It’s usually on the first sighting of those stars that you could forecast the whole year ahead.
So our people would forecast the season of fishing and planting on that very first sighting of Puanga and Matariki. That’s why it is very important for our people.
Iwi would light a fire and celebrate the spiritual realm, to remember those of the past who it’s sort of putting to sleep.
Māori can forecast rain on the first sighting of Puanga and Matariki – and we’ve had so much rain this past summer. So it’ll be interesting to see what the rising of Matariki brings us this year. Hopefully, it’ll be sun.
So that’s our winter star, which is well known for taking a lot of our old people at this time of the year through the cold months, through the winter months.
In the old days, before summer or autumn and before winter, Māori would preserve kai, hang fish to dry, and preserve the birds and goods.