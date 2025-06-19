Advertisement
Matariki 2025: Rewi Spraggon explains Puanga, Matariki’s older brother

By Rewi Spraggon
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

'Hāngī Master' Rewi Spraggon talks Ryan through the Matariki preparations at the Governer General's house in Wellington.

We are starting Matariki 2025 week with a look at Puanga, the star Rigel in Orion.

Matariki is the public holiday we all celebrate this year on Friday, June 20.

But for iwi on the West Coast, there’s not a lot to see. That’s why they celebrate Puanga, in Māori

