Four-year-old Ali Sabri is one of the thousands of Aucklanders thrilled that Tūrama will return to Queen St for Matariki 2023.

When the popular series of large-scale lighting pieces first lit up Queen St for Matariki ki te Manawa last year, Ali, would ask his father to drive under the waharoa (gateway) repeatedly so he could see the dual magic of the artistry over and over.

Ali Sabri is looking forward to the lights of Matariki shining in Tamaki makaurau. Photo / Supplied

“We are thrilled to hear that Tūrama is returning to Queen Street for this year’s Matariki Festival. It was indeed a magical experience for us last year,” Ali’s dad, Sabri Sabri said.

“Ali would pause every time we drove past the archway and make me slow down. He loved it. It was amazing. We all loved it.

“It’s good to see the city centre, our home, is vibrant again. This lighting story creates a sense of excitement and wonder for Ali, and it’s an opportunity for us to bond as a family while immersing ourselves in the beauty and meaning of the display.”

Ali’s mother Dina adds that Ali has learnt a new Matariki song at kindy and it has quickly become his favourite song.

Tūrama is returning to Queen St from July 11 until August 20.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Auckland Council are again behind bringing Tūrama to the city centre.

Visitors to Queen St will note widened footpaths and planters that tell a story and a new Waihorotiu path.

Start your Tūrama experience at the waharoa arching above the intersection of Queen and Shortland Sts.

Each plane of the archway tells a different story. Face the sea and you’ll see symbolism of the moana (harbour). Face the whenua/land and plants and birds adorn the surface.

At night, when the lights shine, you’ll meet the manu (birds). Two have wingspans of more than four metres, soaring on crosswires high above Queen St.

First meet kawau tikitiki (cormorant). This majestic seabird is revered by Māori for its constancy of purpose and tenacity. The bird’s head looks to the east towards the ancestral heartland of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

The birds will come to life for Tūruma in Auckland City.

Walk further south and meet the silver-grey feathers of a wise white kāhu (hawk) gliding gracefully above Victoria and Queen Sts. Kāhu kōrako looks to the southwest towards Waiuku, acknowledging the homeland of cherished Māori artist Fred Graham (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura) ONZM, whose work has inspired parts of Tūrama.

These artworks celebrate manu, whose various characteristics are seen by Māori as a metaphor of our own individual personalities.

Graham Tipene is one of the artists who helped create Tūrama. Photo / Michael Craig

Tūrama is a creative collaboration between talented artists Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Haua, Ngāti Manu), Ataahua Papa (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta) and Angus Muir Design with Auckland Council city centre place activation principal Barbara Holloway.