Matariki 2022: Nine Māori content creators you should follow

Matariki 2022 marks a unique time for reflection and celebration in Aotearoa New Zealand, one that is distinct from other countries and cultures of the world.

To acknowledge this, Meta has collated some of its favourite Māori businesses, artists, creators and events from across Facebook and Instagram in a calendar that marks each day of the period with a unique piece of content that honours the rising of Matariki.

Follow this digital calendar to see how some of our favourite personalities are marking Matariki.

June 21 - Heeni from Maramataka Māori

Maramataka expert Heeni Hoterene is the visionary of Maramataka Māori. Maramataka means "everything under the influence of the moon" and is the traditional Māori way to mark time. Heeni uses Maramataka to guide whanāu, educators, health workers and ethical businesses on how to increase productivity and find balance in everyday life. She posts daily affirmations by the moon to her Facebook page, which are eagerly anticipated by her community.

June 22 - Paboy Gaming

Aotearoa's favourite digital trucker takes his 100k+ strong followers on an entertaining and laidback journey with his Livestreams on Facebook Gaming every day. Join him for an exclusive Matariki stream where he drives by night as he discusses what Matariki means to him.

June 23 - Whenua Warrior

Whenua Warrior has grown her following through empowering whānau by teaching them how to build gardens to feed themselves and the community. Her content revolves around the management of her garden, working with the community, and other funny videos. For Matariki she will light a fire to honour souls passed on their journey to Hawaiiki on the 23rd.

June 24 - aromusicao

Silver Scroll Apra Maioha Award and Apra Best Children's Award finalist Aro, are husband and wife duo Charles and Emily Looker. The talented pair are on tour this month, taking their bilingual music from Auckland to Bluff as part of the Te Waipounamu Matariki tour programme- where they will bring workshops to schools and public spaces as well as being part of Matariki festivals and a few ticketed events along the way. Ka pai! Head to @aromusicao to hear the duo's thoughts on Matariki as they express gratitude to be able to spend the holiday with rangatahi and get the inside scoop on their upcoming tour.

June 25 - HAPA

HAPA is a physical and online retailer that stocks your favourite Māori artists and goods. Promoting Māori design excellence is a big part of what it does, but on the Saturday June 25 it will launch a dedicated page on its website showcasing the work of a selection of Māori creatives, with an emphasis on what makes Matariki so special - creations and designs that showcase celebration, growth and renewal, kai and storytelling and remembering special whanau.

June 26 - Puketāpapa Manu Aute Kite Day

If you're looking for a way to celebrate Matariki and are in the Auckland area, why not head to Puketāpapa, Mt Roskill, for a day of kite flying and games.

There will be specialty kites flown and the organisers are encouraging everyone to bring their own. With the weather of the past few weeks, the kites will be flying high.

June 27 - Kai Basket

On the hunt for some meal inspiration? Why not head over to Kai Basket NZ. This Facebook community has nearly 90,000 members dedicated to showcasing Kiwi kai to the world. This inclusive community has incredible recipes centred around whanau and friends gathering, cooking and preparing kai for loved ones. The recipes feature delicious local produce and meat. On June 27, the group will call out to its members for their best plating photos and ask them to share what Matariki means to them. A selection of the best entries will then be published for all to see.

June 28 - Turanga - Alien Weaponry

Turanga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds is bassist for Alien Weaponry, a three-piece te reo metal band currently touring through Europe showcasing Aotearoa's native language. On top of this, Turanga is a Māori content creator who uses his platform to post educational videos to raise awareness of his culture. On June 28, Turanga will share a video showcasing his Matariki artwork and explain his inspiration for the piece, before playing in Spain that night.

June 29 - TE KAAHU

One of New Zealand's most beautiful voices, TE KAAHU, AKA Theia, will host concerts singing her waiata through the Matariki period. As Theia, her tunes are vibrant and synthy. The TE KAAHU project dials back the intensity for subtle croons and velvety vocalisation. I highly recommend checking out TE KAAHU live this year. If you can't make it to one of her shows, she will be sharing a waiata closing out the Meta Matariki calendar via IG on @tekaahuorangi on June 29.