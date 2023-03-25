Troy Kingi was one of the many Kiwi artists who supported the #Maranga fundraiser. Photo / NZME

West Auckland Urban Māori authority, Whānau Waipareira, partnered with the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency and Whakaata Māori raised $700,000 for whānau affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, with the #Maranga fundraising concert yesterday.

#Maranga played to a 30,000-plus crowd at Parrs Park, West Auckland, and hundreds of thousands watched via the Herald platform and other media outlets.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere said the music collaboration was about making sure the messages of support reached whānau across the mōtu.

Stan Walker was on song at yesterday's #Maranga Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser where $700,000 was raised. Photo / Whakaata Māori

“Whānau know we understand the challenges ahead in the next week, month, 12 months and 18 months. All of this money raised through #Maranga is a huge part of ensuring they continue to receive the assistance they deserve,” he said.

The eight-hour concert, #Maranga, was broadcast live on TikTok, Whakaata Māori and TVNZ featuring Fat Freddy’s Drop, Bic Runga, Stan Walker, Ardijah, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha and Drax Project plus an unexpected onstage appearance by actors Cliff Curtis and Jason Momoa.

Mark Williams from Fat Freddy’s Drop described it as an honour.

“I hope our performance makes all whānau still recovering and rebuilding from Cyclone Gabrielle happy for a moment. We hope they got to enjoy some entertainment because that’s what today was all about”.

With donations still coming in the $700,000 is expected to increase with the final total due in the next few days.